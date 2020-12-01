HPD: Hilo Woman Strikes Police Vehicle With Car in Attempt to Evade Arrest

A Hilo woman is facing a charge of assault against a law enforcement officer, as well as property, drug and firearm offenses after hitting a police vehicle in an attempt to evade arrest.

The charges against 38-year-old Jaclyn Kanani Ann Kama stem from an incident shortly before 4 a.m. on Nov. 29, when Puna Patrol officers responded to the area of South Enos Road in Mountain View on a report of suspicious activity involving several individuals and vehicles.

As officers approached one of the vehicles to investigate, they contacted a female seated in the driver’s seat, who was later identified as Kama. Officers discovered Kama had an outstanding no-bail warrant of arrest.

“Officers informed Kama that she was under arrest and requested she exit the vehicle,” according to a press release from Hawai‘i Police Department. “Kama refused numerous verbal commands from the officers and accelerated the vehicle towards a parked police vehicle, striking it, and placing the officers in danger.”

Police say, Kama then reversed the vehicle off the edge of the roadway, where it became stuck; however, Kama still continued to accelerate the vehicle in an attempt to evade arrest. The 38-year-old was taken into custody without further incident. No one was injured during this incident.

The vehicle Kama was operating was recovered and towed to the Hilo Police Station pending execution of a search warrant, which resulted in the recovery of approximately 17.6 grams of methamphetamine, 16 grams of dried marijuana, a glass smoking pipe with residue, and firearm ammunition.

Kama was charged with two counts of first-degree attempted-assault against a law enforcement officer, first-degree criminal property damage, second-degree promotion of a detrimental drug, second-degree promotion of a dangerous drug, third-degree promotion of a dangerous drug, and ownership/possession (ammunition) prohibited.

Her bail was set at $107,000.

Kama remains in custody at the Hawai’i Community Correctional Center and is scheduled to make her initial court appearance for these charges, today in Hilo District Court.