December 01, 2020 Weather Forecast

December 01, 2020 Weather ForecastDecember 1, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated December 1, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Hilo
Today: A 20 percent chance of showers after 11am. Increasing clouds, with a high near 79. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming east in the morning.
Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. West wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. West southwest wind around 7 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon.
Kona
Today: A 20 percent chance of showers after 10am. Increasing clouds, with a high near 79. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon.
Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers before 7pm. Cloudy during the early evening, then clearing, with a low around 59. Light and variable wind becoming northwest around 6 mph after midnight.
Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 11am. Increasing clouds, with a high near 79. West northwest wind around 6 mph.
Waimea
Today: A 20 percent chance of showers after 10am. Increasing clouds, with a high near 74. Southeast wind 7 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the morning.
Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers before 7pm. Mostly cloudy during the early evening, then becoming mostly clear, with a low around 50. Southeast wind around 9 mph.
Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 11am. Increasing clouds, with a high near 74. East northeast wind 6 to 8 mph.
Kohala
Today: A 20 percent chance of showers after 10am. Increasing clouds, with a high near 70. South southeast wind 7 to 10 mph becoming north northwest in the morning.
Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Southeast wind 9 to 13 mph.
Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. East southeast wind 6 to 13 mph.
South Big Island
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. North wind 10 to 13 mph becoming east southeast in the morning.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Puna
Today: A 20 percent chance of showers after 10am. Increasing clouds, with a high near 78. West wind 7 to 11 mph becoming east northeast in the morning.
Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. West wind 6 to 9 mph becoming north after midnight.
Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. North wind 6 to 8 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Waikoloa
Today: A 20 percent chance of showers after 10am. Increasing clouds, with a high near 80. East southeast wind 6 to 10 mph becoming west northwest in the morning.
Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers before 7pm. Mostly cloudy during the early evening, then clearing, with a low around 59. East southeast wind around 6 mph.
Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 11am. Increasing clouds, with a high near 80. East northeast wind around 6 mph becoming northwest in the morning.
Looking Ahead
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov