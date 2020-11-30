November 30, 2020 Weather Forecast

Special Weather Statement issued November 29 at 3:49PM HST by NWS

Hilo

Overnight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 63. West northwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 7am, then scattered showers between 7am and 1pm, then isolated showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday Night: Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 7pm, then a slight chance of showers between 7pm and 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Light west wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kona

Today: Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Light and variable wind.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. East northeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday: Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. East northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Calm wind.

Kohala

Overnight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. East wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday: Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Light and variable wind. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Overnight: Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. East northeast wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. East wind 6 to 11 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Northeast wind around 8 mph.

Puna

Overnight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 61. Northwest wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday: Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Waikoloa

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. East southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Calm wind.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming east southeast around 6 mph in the afternoon.

