IRONMAN to Host ‘Kahiau Together’ Meal Distribution

The IRONMAN Foundation is hosting a drive-thru meal giveaway on Tuesday, Dec. 1, as part of its Kahiau Together program.

The event begins at 4 p.m. at the La‘i‘opua Center in Kailua-Kona, which is located at 74-5210 Keanalehu Drive.

Prepared by Chubby’s Diner, the meal will consist of baked herb chicken, homestyle gravy, buttered corn, and hapa rice.

One meal will be distributed to each person present in each vehicle. Meals are limited and will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis. All are welcome to attend.

Those who participate are asked to follow social distancing rules and wear masks at all times during distribution.