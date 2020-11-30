Hilo Crime Spree Results in Two Arrests

Saesha Shante Tiarelynn Pua-Olena Marie Paz

Saesha Shante Tiarelynn Pua-Olena Marie Paz

Rory Robert Neville



Rory Robert Neville

A crime spree in Hilo Friday morning has led to two arrests by the Hawai‘i Police Department.

HPD officers arrested and charged Saesha Shante Tiarelynn Pua-Olena Marie Paz, 30, and Rory Robert Neville, 32, with an array of property-crime offenses stemming from events on the evening of Nov. 26 and the morning of Nov. 27, 2020. Both individuals have Hilo addresses.

South Hilo Patrol officers first responded to a reported burglary of a commercial building and the theft of a vehicle in Kaumana. Later, officers responded to a residential burglary and a burglary of a business establishment in the Waiakea area. During the course of this investigation, another burglary of a business was reported.

During the initial phase of these investigations, police said in a press release that they were able to identify Paz and Neville as suspects in the cases. Later Friday morning, Neville was arrested walking in downtown Hilo. Paz was arrested at a residence in Kaumana, police said.

On Saturday, Nov. 28, detectives charged Paz with four counts of Habitual Property Crime, three counts of Burglary of a Building during an Emergency Period, two counts of first-degree Theft, two counts of fourth-degree Theft, Unauthorized Control of a Propelled Vehicle (UCPV), and Burglary of a Dwelling during an Emergency Period. Her bail was set at $45,500.

Neville was charged with Burglary of a Dwelling during an Emergency Period, Burglary of a Building during an Emergency Period, first-degree Theft, Unauthorized Control of a Propelled Vehicle (UCPV), third-degree Promotion of a Dangerous Drug, Drug Paraphernalia, and second-degree Criminal Trespass. His bail was set at $24,250.

Paz and Neville remained in police custody in lieu of bail pending their initial court appearance in Hilo District Court on Monday, Nov. 30.

Police remind the public that in light of the current COVID-19 Emergency Proclamation, which was declared by Hawaiʻi Governor David Ige, there are enhanced penalties for certain offenses. These offenses include, but are not limited to, burglary, theft, criminal property damage, and robbery.