Free COVID-19 Testing Across Big Island, Nov. 30 to Dec. 5

Free COVID-19 testing will be provided at several sites through Dec. 5, 2020. These drive-through testings will take place on the following schedule:

Monday, Nov. 30, Keauhou Shopping Center, 9 a.m. to noon (recurring)

Wednesday, Dec. 2, Konawaena High School, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. (recurring)

Wednesday, Dec. 2, Civic Auditorium in Hilo, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., enter from Kuawa Street entrance (recurring)

Thursday, Dec. 3, Waimea District Park, 8 a.m. to noon

Friday, Dec. 4, Kahuku Park, Ocean View, w alk-up testing, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 5, Civic Auditorium in Hilo, 8 a.m. to noon

Saturday, Dec. 5, Kea‘au High School, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 5, West Hawai‘i Civic, Kona, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

No insurance is necessary to be tested but bring your driver’s license and insurance card, if you have one. No co-pay is required for individuals being tested.

Be sure to wear a face-covering at all times and observe social distancing. For further information, call Civil Defense at 808-935-0031.