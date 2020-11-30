Free COVID-19 Testing Across Big Island, Nov. 30 to Dec. 5

Free COVID-19 Testing Across Big Island, Nov. 30 to Dec. 5November 30, 2020, 2:01 PM HST (Updated November 30, 2020, 2:01 PM)
Free COVID-19 testing will be provided at several sites through Dec. 5, 2020. These drive-through testings will take place on the following schedule:
- Monday, Nov. 30, Keauhou Shopping Center, 9 a.m. to noon (recurring)
- Wednesday, Dec. 2, Konawaena High School, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. (recurring)
- Wednesday, Dec. 2, Civic Auditorium in Hilo, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., enter from Kuawa Street entrance (recurring)
- Thursday, Dec. 3, Waimea District Park, 8 a.m. to noon
- Friday, Dec. 4, Kahuku Park, Ocean View, walk-up testing, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Saturday, Dec. 5, Civic Auditorium in Hilo, 8 a.m. to noon
- Saturday, Dec. 5, Kea‘au High School, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Saturday, Dec. 5, West Hawai‘i Civic, Kona, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
No insurance is necessary to be tested but bring your driver’s license and insurance card, if you have one. No co-pay is required for individuals being tested.
Be sure to wear a face-covering at all times and observe social distancing. For further information, call Civil Defense at 808-935-0031.