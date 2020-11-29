November 29, 2020 Weather Forecast

Special Weather Statement issued November 28 at 3:37PM HST by NWS

Hilo

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. West northwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. West northwest wind 7 to 9 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. West northwest wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Kona

Today: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a northeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Windy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

South Big Island

Today: Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with an east wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Monday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. East wind 5 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. West northwest wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Northwest wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Northwest wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a northeast wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Breezy, with an east wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Monday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. East southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

