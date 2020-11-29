HPD Arrest Hilo Woman For Assault Against Officer, Other Offenses

Jaclyn Kanani Ann Kama, of Hilo, has been arrested on several charges, including the assault of a police officer.

On the morning of Sunday, Nov. 29, shortly before 4 a.m., Puna Patrol officers responded to the area of South Enos Road in Mountain View for a report of suspicious activity in the area involving several individuals and vehicles.

As officers approached one of the vehicles to investigate, they contacted a female seated in the driver’s seat. Officers were able to confirm her identity as Kama, 38, and determined that she had an outstanding no-bail warrant of arrest, according to an HPD press release. Officers informed Kama that she was under arrest and requested she exit the vehicle. Kama refused numerous verbal commands from the officers and accelerated the vehicle toward a parked police vehicle, striking it, and placing the officers in danger, police said. Kama then reversed the vehicle off the edge of the roadway, where it became stuck. Kama was then taken into custody. No one was injured during the incident.

The vehicle Kama was operating was recovered and towed to the Hilo Police Station pending execution of a search warrant.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Kama was charged with assault against a police officer, as well as other property, drug, and traffic-related offenses. She remains in custody pending investigation.

South Enos Road was closed for several hours while police investigated this incident.