DOH Reports 57 Coronavirus Cases Sunday

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 57 new cases of coronavirus Sunday, raising the statewide total to 17,840. Four new coronavirus-related deaths were also reported.

Hawai‘i’s two-week average is 85 new cases daily, with a test positivity rate of 1.8%.

Four new cases were identified on the Big Island, according to Civil Defense statistics. The state’s virus tracker, which maps active cases by district across all islands, can be accessed here.

The island-by-island case count is as follows:

Honolulu: 15,264

Hawai‘i: 1,595

Maui: 533

Kaua‘i: 112

Lana‘i: 106

Moloka‘i: 17

Pending: 0

Out-of-State: 213

A total of 1,288 individuals have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection, while at least 244 have died.