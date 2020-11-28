Transpacific Travelers to Big Island Subject to 14-Day Quarantine Without Negative COVID Test Result on Arrival

Transpacific travelers must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test upon arrival to Hawai‘i County, or be subject to a 14-day quarantine.

Gov. David Ige approved Mayor Harry Kim’s Emergency Rule 13 on Friday, which also allows County arrival testing for 25%-100% of persons participating in the State’s negative test exception program. These randomly-selected travelers must take a second COVID-19 test upon arrival on Hawai‘i Island at a County-designated facility near the airport. The County will bear the cost of the testing under federal CARES Act funds.

Prior to Rule 13, transpacific travelers awaiting results from the mainland were only required to quarantine until a negative test result arrived.

There is no change to interisland travel. The system enables interisland travelers to either test for COVID-19 no more than 72 hours before traveling to Hawai‘i Island, or be tested after arrival. A negative post-arrival test would allow the traveler to be released from quarantine.

SPONSORED VIDEO

The Rule also incorporates the statewide face-covering mandate, under which all persons must wear face coverings over their face and mouth while in public settings.

Rule 13 is effective through Dec. 31, 2020.