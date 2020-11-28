Brush Fire Off Route 190 Closes Roadway

A portion of Route 190 is closed due to a brush fire burning on both sides of the highway.

According to Hawai‘i Police Department, Waikoloa Road between Route 190 and Paniolo Avenue is closed in both directions. Motorists are advised to use Queen Ka‘ahumanu Highway as an alternate route.

Route 190 between Old Saddle Road and Waikoloa Road also remains closed in both directions at this time. Fire personnel are on scene and the road closures are expected for several hours.