Big Island Weekly Road Closures: Nov. 28-Dec. 4

Hawai‘i Department of Transportation announced weekly lane and road closures for Nov. 28 to Dec. 4. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

MĀMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11)

PAHALA

Roving single lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in either direction between mile markers 45 and 47 (vicinity of Kapapala Ranch Road) on Monday, Nov. 30 through Friday, Dec. 4 from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for landscape maintenance.

VOLCANO ROAD (ROUTE 11)

KEA‘AU

Roving single lane closure on Volcano Road (Route 11) in either direction between Ikaika Street and Keaau Loop on Monday, Nov. 30 through Friday, Dec. 4 from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for landscape maintenance.

VOLCANO

Roving single lane closure on Volcano Road (Route 11) in either direction between Glenwood Road and Ali‘i Kane Street on Monday, Nov. 30 through Friday, Dec. 4 from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for landscape maintenance.

HAWAI‘I BELT ROAD (ROUTE 19)

HILO (24-HOUR WORK)

Single lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in the southbound direction between mile markers 2.4 and 3.3, between Bayfront Highway and Hau Lane, on Saturday, Nov. 28, through Friday, Dec. 4, 24-hours a day, for Wailuku Bridge repair work. Waimea bound traffic will be maintained while Hilo bound traffic will be detoured via Hau Street and Waianuenue Avenue.

PEPE‘EKEO

Roving single lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in either direction between the vicinity of Ka‘apoko Homestead Road and Paikio Road on Monday, Nov. 30 through Friday, Dec. 4 from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for landscape maintenance.

PA‘AUILO

Roving single lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in either direction between the vicinity of Niupea Homestead Road and Mauna Kea Ranch Road on Monday, Nov. 30 through Friday, Dec. 4 from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for landscape maintenance.

KAWAIHAE ROAD (ROUTE 19)

KAWAIHAE

Roving single lane closure on Kawaihae Road (Route 19) in either direction between Kahinu Place and Waiula Drive on Monday, Nov. 30 through Friday, Dec. 4 from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for landscape maintenance.

MĀMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 190)

NORTH KONA

Roving single lane closure on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 190) in either direction between the vicinity of Huehue Ranch and Iki Place on Monday, Nov. 30 through Friday, Dec. 4 from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for landscape maintenance.

AKONI PULE HIGHWAY (ROUTE 270)

NORTH KOHALA

Roving single lane closure on Akoni Pule Highway (Route 270) in either direction between Akana Place and Makapala Road on Monday, Nov. 30 through Friday, Dec. 4 from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for landscape maintenance.