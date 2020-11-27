High Bacteria Levels Detected at Keauhou Bay

High bacteria levels were reported at Keauhou Bay.

Enterococci levels of 164 per 100 mL were detected during routine beach monitoring. The Department of Health Clean Water Branch provides beach monitoring and notification through its beach program.

The advisory for this beach is posted because testing for enterococci indicates that potentially harmful microorganisms such as bacteria, viruses, protozoa, or parasites may be present in the water. Swimming at beaches with pollution in the water may make you ill.

Children, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems are the most likely populations to develop illnesses or infections after coming into contact with polluted water, usually while swimming.

The beach has been posted and this advisory will remain in effect until water sample results no longer exceed the threshold level of 130 enterococci per 100 mL.