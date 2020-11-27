DOH Reports 92 New COVID Cases Friday

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 92 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, raising the statewide total to 17,708 since the pandemic began. Three new coronavirus-related deaths were also reported.

Hawai‘i’s two-week average is 106 new cases daily, with a 2.1% test positivity rate.

Five new cases were identified on the Big Island, according to DOH statistics. The state’s virus tracker, which maps active cases by district across all islands, can be accessed here.

The county-by-county case count is as follows:

Honolulu: 15,170

Hawai‘i: 1,574

Maui: 521

Lana‘i: 106

Kaua‘i: 105

Moloka‘i: 17

Pending: 0

Out-of-State: 210

A total of 1,287 individuals have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection, while at least 240 have died.