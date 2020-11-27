DOH Reports 92 New COVID Cases Friday

DOH Reports 92 New COVID Cases FridayNovember 27, 2020, 12:05 PM HST (Updated November 27, 2020, 12:05 PM)
The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 92 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, raising the statewide total to 17,708 since the pandemic began. Three new coronavirus-related deaths were also reported.
Hawai‘i’s two-week average is 106 new cases daily, with a 2.1% test positivity rate.
Five new cases were identified on the Big Island, according to DOH statistics. The state’s virus tracker, which maps active cases by district across all islands, can be accessed here.
The county-by-county case count is as follows:
- Honolulu: 15,170
- Hawai‘i: 1,574
- Maui: 521
- Lana‘i: 106
- Kaua‘i: 105
- Moloka‘i: 17
- Pending: 0
- Out-of-State: 210
A total of 1,287 individuals have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection, while at least 240 have died.