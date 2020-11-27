Big Island Outstanding Warrants List: Nov. 27, 2020

Big Island Outstanding Warrants List: Nov. 27, 2020November 27, 2020, 8:46 AM HST (Updated November 27, 2020, 8:46 AM)
As of Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, the following individuals are wanted by the Hawai‘i Police Department because of outstanding warrants:
Genet Gebremedhin, 33, Hilo
Joshua B. Gehr, 40, California
Wayne W. Geil, 41, Hilo
Austin M. Geiser, 25, Pāhoa
George D. Gellepes, 65, Pāhoa
Santana A. Gentry, 36, Hilo
Hapicul George, 46, Kailua-Kona
Stevenson J. George, 40, Ocean View
Edward D. Geraghty, 34, Kurtistown
Robert E. Geraghty, 21, Pāhoa
Calley Gerard, 29, Pāhoa
David J. Getz, 70, Seward, AK
Stuart Getz, 76, Pāhoa
Ryan E. Geul, 40, Pāhoa
Darrel Gibson, 56, Kea‘au
Hauani T. Gibson, 57, Waimea
Isaac Gideon, 21, Keauhou
Johnothan Gideon, 64, Kealakekua
Brian D. Gilbert, 45, Kailua-Kona
James Gilbert, 33, Kea‘au
Randall M. Gilbert, 34, Papa‘aloa
Damianray E. Gilcrease, 35, Colorado
Ryan L.Gilkerson, 36, Pāhoa
Anne L. Gindler, 55, Waikoloa
Valentine J. Gines, 33, Pa‘auilo
Police ask that anyone who knows the whereabouts of a person on this list call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 808-961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.