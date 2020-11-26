November 26, 2020 Weather Forecast

November 26, 2020 Weather ForecastNovember 26, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated November 26, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.
Hilo
Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. West northwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thanksgiving Day: Showers likely, mainly before 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Northwest wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Thanksgiving Day: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. East southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west southwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light and variable wind becoming east around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Waimea
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thanksgiving Day: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a northeast wind 17 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Kohala
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Windy, with an east wind 21 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thanksgiving Day: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Windy, with an east northeast wind 21 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Windy, with an east northeast wind 22 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Thanksgiving Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Windy, with an east northeast wind 21 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Tonight: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Puna
Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Northwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thanksgiving Day: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Northwest wind 7 to 13 mph becoming north northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. North northwest wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Thanksgiving Day: Sunny, with a high near 82. Windy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Breezy, with an east wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Friday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Windy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Looking Ahead
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov