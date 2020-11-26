November 26, 2020 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Hilo

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. West northwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thanksgiving Day: Showers likely, mainly before 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Northwest wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Thanksgiving Day: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. East southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west southwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light and variable wind becoming east around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thanksgiving Day: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a northeast wind 17 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Windy, with an east wind 21 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thanksgiving Day: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Windy, with an east northeast wind 21 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Windy, with an east northeast wind 22 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Thanksgiving Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Windy, with an east northeast wind 21 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Northwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thanksgiving Day: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Northwest wind 7 to 13 mph becoming north northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. North northwest wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Thanksgiving Day: Sunny, with a high near 82. Windy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Breezy, with an east wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Friday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Windy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

