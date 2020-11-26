Hawai‘i Counts 120 New Cases, 2 COVID-Related Deaths on Thanksgiving

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 120 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, raising the statewide total to 17,618 since the pandemic began. Two new coronavirus-related deaths were also reported.

Hawai‘i’s two-week average is 106 new cases daily, with a 2.1% test positivity rate.

Eleven new cases were identified on the Big Island, according to DOH statistics. The state’s virus tracker, which maps active cases by district across all islands, can be accessed here.

The county-by-county case count is as follows:

Honolulu: 15,101

Hawai‘i: 1,569

Maui: 517

Lana‘i: 106

Kaua‘i: 105

Moloka‘i: 17

Pending: 0

Out-of-State: 203

A total of 1,286 individuals have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection, while at least 237 have died.