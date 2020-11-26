Flood Advisory Extended For Big Island

CORRECTION: The article originally stated the rainfall was coming down on Tuesday afternoon and evening. In fact, the advisory has to do with rainfall occurring on Thursday afternoon and evening.

The National Weather Service has extended a flood advisory issued for the Districts of North Kona and South Kona through the end of Thursday evening.

The heavy rain continues moving north into Kailua-Kona and is expected to last for several more hours.

The rain has been pounding West Hawai‘i since late Thursday afternoon, causing hazardous driving conditions in portions of the Kona region, including Kuakini Highway, where water is streaming across the roadway, and Ali‘i Drive, where storm runoff has pooled causing the possibility of hydroplaning.

A flood advisory means localized flooding may occur. Due to the advisory, Hawai‘i County Civil Defense has issued the following: