Police Seek Teen Runaway From Pāhoa

Big Island authorities are searching for a juvenile runaway from Pāhoa.

Moanikeala Liwai, 13, was last seen in the Pāhoa town area on Tuesday, Nov. 24. She is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, with brown eyes, and shoulder-length hair that is half black and half blond. She also has a nose piercing. Police ask anyone with information on her whereabouts to call Officer Daniel Tam at the Pāhoa Police Station at (808) 965-2716 or call the department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.