November 25, 2020 Weather Forecast

November 25, 2020 Weather ForecastNovember 25, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated November 25, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Hilo
Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Light west southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. High near 81. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 7pm, then showers likely. Low around 66. East northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Kona
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Light east wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday Night: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind becoming east southeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Waimea
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Scattered showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a northeast wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Kohala
Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Breezy, with an east wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Windy, with an east wind 17 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Windy, with an east wind 21 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday Night: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Windy, with an east northeast wind 21 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Puna
Overnight: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 62. North wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. High near 78. Northeast wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 63. Northeast wind 6 to 9 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a northeast wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Breezy, with an east wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thanksgiving Day: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Windy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Looking Ahead
