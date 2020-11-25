Hawai‘i Reports 2 COVID-Related Deaths Wednesday, While Big Island Sees Only 2 New Cases

The Hawai‘i Department of Health on Wednesday identified 108 new cases of coronavirus, raising the statewide total to 17,501 since the pandemic began. Two new COVID-related deaths were also reported.

Hawai‘i’s two-week average is 103 new cases daily, with a test positivity rate of 2%.

A total of two cases were identified on the Big Island, according to Hawai‘i County Civil Defense. The state’s virus tracker, which maps active cases by district across all islands, can be accessed here.

The county-by-county case count is as follows:

Honolulu: 15,011

Hawai‘i: 1,558

Maui: 504

Lana‘i: 106

Kaua‘i: 102

Moloka‘i: 17

Pending: 0

Out-of-State: 203

A total of 1,269 individuals have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection, while at least 235 have died.