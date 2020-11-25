County to Receive Federal Funding for Repairs After Hurricane Lane

Hawai‘i County will receive $2,246,668.50 in new federal funding to repair Old Māmalahoa Highway after severe flood damage from Hurricane Lane in 2018.

This new federal grant came from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). The funding will restore the damaged section of the highway to its pre-disaster condition.

“This new grant will help us build guard rails and other improvements on Old Māmalahoa Highway after damage from Hurricane Lane,” said U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz, a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee. “That way, we can keep the road open even after heavy storms and help Big Island families travel safely.”

As Hawai‘i continues to recover from the natural disasters of 2018, Schatz committed to keep fighting for more federal resources for the state.

To date, Hawai‘i has received more than $12 million to recover from Hurricane Lane and half a billion dollars in total federal relief funding to recover from the 2018 natural disasters