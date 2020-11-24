UH Community Colleges Extend Admissions Deadline

There’s still time to enroll for those interested in community college somewhere in the Hawaiian Islands.

The University of Hawaiʻi Community Colleges have extended the deadline to apply for admissions to Dec. 29, 2020. Prospective students now have more time to consider attending one of seven UH community colleges: Hawaiʻi CC, Honolulu CC, Kapiʻolani CC, Kauaʻi CC, Leeward CC, UH Maui College, and Windward CC for the spring 2021 semester.

Financial aid is available, along with the Hawaiʻi Promise Scholarship, which meets 100% of unmet tuition needs for qualified students. Other financial aid is accessible through the Kūlia Scholarship for qualified residents whose employment has been impacted by COVID-19 and through Round Two, Stronger You, a campaign encouraging former UH students to return and complete their degrees.

“It is not too late to consider starting 2021 in college, headed toward a degree or professional certificate,” said UH Vice President for Community Colleges Erika Lacro. “It does not matter whether you never attended or are coming back after years away. All of the data shows that people who earn a college degree or certificate earn more money over their lifetimes, are less likely to become unemployed, live longer and healthier, and their children are more likely to pursue higher education and experience these same benefits.”

The spring semester at UH will primarily be taught online except for those courses and course activities where in-person instruction is necessary, such as labs and shops. Classes start on Jan. 11, 2021. Appropriate physical distancing, facial coverings, and sanitization protocols, per the UH COVID-19 guidelines, are strictly followed. Reported positive cases of COVID-19 on UH community college campuses have been low thus far, according to a UH press release.

UH leadership said it is optimistic about the fall 2021 semester and a gradual return to normal with a greater mix of in-person, hybrid, and online instruction. Go to the University of Hawaiʻi application website for more information on how to apply.