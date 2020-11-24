Keawe-Wailuku Bridge to Close for Repainting

The Department of Public Works will begin work on the Keawe-Wailuku Bridge on Dec. 1-4, weather conditions permitting.

The bridge will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will reopen at the end of each workday. Motorists will be able to use Wainaku and Ohai Streets as alternate routes during the bridge closure hours.

The restoration work involves repainting the railings, arch, and arch ribs of the bridge structure.

A special off-duty police officer will be directing traffic to assure vehicular and pedestrian safety.

For questions or concerns about the bridge work, call the DPW Special Projects Division at 808-961-8586 or 808-961-8926.