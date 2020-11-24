Health Department Notes 61 New COVID Cases Tuesday

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 61 new cases of coronavirus statewide Tuesday, raising the total to 17,393 since the pandemic began. No new COVID-related deaths were identified.

Hawai‘i’s two-week average of new cases is 98 per day, with a test positivity rate of 2%.

A total of six new cases were identified on the Big Island, according to DOH statistics. The state’s virus tracker, which maps active cases by district across all islands, can be accessed here.

The county-by-county case count is as follows:

Honolulu: 14,918

Hawai‘i: 1,557

Maui: 499

Lana‘i: 106

Kaua‘i: 101

Moloka‘i: 17

Pending: 0

Out-of-State: 195

A total of 1,268 individuals have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection, while at least 233 have died.