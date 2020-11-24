Federal Jury Finds Kaneohe Man Guilty of Attempting to Entice a Minor

A Kaneohe man was found guilty by a federal jury for attempting to entice a minor.

The verdict was reached Monday after a four-day long trial before United States District Judge Leslie E. Kobayashi. Sentencing is scheduled for March 11, 2021.

Evidence presented against Noel Macapagal, 47, during trial revealed that in March 2019 an undercover law enforcement officer posing as the mother of three young girls, aged 6, 9, and 11, exchanged messages online with the defendant in connection with making her daughters available for sexual activities. The defendant was later arrested when he drove to meet them in person.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by U.S. Attorney’s Offices and CEOS, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to better locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims.

For more information about Project Safe Childhood, visit www.justice.gov/psc.

The case was investigated by the FBI. It was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Marc A. Wallenstein and Morgan Early.