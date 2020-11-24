Authorities Continue Search for Missing Honaunau Man

Hawaiʻi Police are renewing their request for the public’s assistance in locating Lester Keala Lorenz, of Honaunau.

The 44-year-old was reportedly last seen on Mana Road in the Hāmākua district on Nov. 18, 2020, at approximately 1 p.m. His vehicle was located in the area, disabled, and it is believed Lorenz left the on foot.

An extensive ground and air search was conducted for Lorenz in the surrounding area where he was last seen.

Lorenz is described as having a heavy build, 5-feet-8-inches tall, 300 pounds, brown eyes, and brown hair.

Police ask anyone who may have seen Lorenz or may have information on his whereabouts to call the police department’s non-emergency number at 808-935-3311, or Detective Grant Todd of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at 808-961-2381 or email [email protected]

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 808-961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.