Wanted Kona Man Arrested After Foot Pursuit in Ocean View

A wanted Kailua-Kona man was located in Ka‘ū and taken into custody after being found with methamphetamine, marijuana and paraphernalia.

The arrest stems from an incident that occurred on Nov. 19 at 11 a.m. when Hawai‘i Police Department’s Area 2 Criminal Investigations Section and Special Enforcement Unit caught Cory Dean Ruzicka, 35, after a foot pursuit in the area of Sea Breeze Parkway and Koa Lane in Hawaiian Ocean View Estates Subdivision.

Ruzicka was wanted on an outstanding warrant for attempted unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle and criminal trespassing stemming from an incident on Nov. 2 on Walua Road. When officers found the suspect, the 35-year-old fled through a vacant lot and lava field.

“(He) was observed discarding several bags,” according to an HPD press release issued Monday. “Ruzicka was taken into police custody. Officers recovered brass knuckles, along with a glass smoking pipe with crystalline residue from his person and the bags Ruzicka discarded.”

SPONSORED VIDEO

A search warrant was obtained for Ruzicka’s bag and wallet where officers also found .7 grams of methamphetamine, 7.5 grams marijuana, and paraphernalia used for ingesting and injecting narcotics.

Ruzicka was also charged with offenses that occurred on Nov. 2 where he allegedly stole a pickup truck from Coconut Grove Market Place, theft of a Honda sport utility vehicle from a residence on Walua Road and the theft of merchandise from a gas station located on Māmalahoa Highway in Kealakekua.

Overall, Ruzicka faces charges of first-degree burglary, two counts of unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle, one count of attempted unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle, resisting arrest, second-degree criminal trespassing, fourth-degree theft, third-degree promotion of a dangerous drug, third-degree promotion of a detrimental drug, deadly weapons prohibited, prohibited acts related to drug paraphernalia, and violation of conditions of supervised release.

Ruzicka’s total bail was set at $74,250. During his initial appearance on Monday, District Court Judge Margaret Masunaga granted the public defender’s request of a reduction in bail, now set at $40,000.