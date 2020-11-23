USPS Operation Santa Program Now Open to Hawai‘i Keiki

For the first time ever, keiki from across Hawai‘i will be able to participate in the U.S. Postal Service’s Operation Santa letter writing program.

USPS has a tradition of connecting kids with Santa, through their Christmas wish letters that are written and mailed every year. This year, the Postal Service is connecting Hawai‘i kids in need of holiday cheer with volunteer “Santas” in their own state. The program allows volunteers to “adopt” letters and fulfill Christmas wishes by sending gifts in Santa’s place.

“With so many island families struggling due to financial or health issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic, some parents may not be able to fulfill their children’s holiday wishes this year,” a USPS press release stated. “That’s where USPS Operation Santa comes in.”

This is the first year that the entire country will be able to participate.

To participate in the program as a potential holiday gift recipient, all children need to do is write a letter to Santa, put it in an envelope with a return address, and send it to the USPS Operation Santa official workshop address:

Santa Claus

123 Elf Road

North Pole

88888

Letters will be accepted until Dec. 15. Letters will be available for adoption beginning Dec. 4.

Hawaii residents are encouraged to go online and adopt a letter to help a child have a happy holiday. Letters can be filtered by state. Details on how to adopt a Santa letter and a history of the program are available at USPSOperationSanta.com.

Here are some characteristics of a good letter to Santa:

It’s legible.

It has a return address either on the envelope, in the letter, or both.

It has specific asks—including sizes, styles, colors, titles & names.

It is addressed correctly.

It has a postage stamp.

The Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses, and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.