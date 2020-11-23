Two New Tenants Open Doors at Puna Kai Shopping Center

The tenant list at Puna Kai Shopping Center continues to expand, as the commerce hub on Monday announced the opening its two newest additions.

First, the Aloha Gas Station is now open to serve the Puna community. Aloha Gas Puna Kai offers six pumps, with diesel and ethanol-free gas available. Hours are 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week.

The next is Fitness Forever. The gym has a Kailua-Kona location in Kailua Village that has been established for several years. Now open to workout warriors in East Hawai‘i, members may visit fitnessforeverpuna.com to book their visits in advance. Limited space is available, and those interested must pre-enroll online to attend.

Puna Kai Shopping Center is located in the heart of Pāhoa. Puna Kai will be anchored by a 35,000-square foot Malama Market grocery store and will offer restaurants, retailers, the fitness center, Aloha Gas, and other tenants. For information, visit www.punakaishoppingcenter.com.