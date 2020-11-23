Hawaiian Airlines Now Offering Pre-Flight COVID Tests From Las Vegas

Hawaiian Airlines is now offering drive-through and walk-up COVID-19 pre-flight tests for its guests traveling to the islands from Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Portland and Seattle.

Guests who test within 72 hours of their flight and receive a negative result before departure will be exempt from the state of Hawai‘i quarantine.

“We know how important it is for our guests to have convenient, reliable access to pre-travel tests and we are pleased to bring them more options in key gateway cities,” said Avi Mannis, senior vice president of marketing at Hawaiian Airlines. “Our dedicated testing locations guarantee guests will receive results within 36 hours of being tested, so they can meet the state’s requirements and focus on enjoying safe travel.”

Hawaiian’s guests in the Los Angeles area have exclusive access to the carrier’s newest testing site that opened today in Culver City, its second location in partnership with Worksite Labs. Hawaiian began offering the $90 shallow nasal swab tests – with results provided within 36 hours – last month near San Francisco International Airport. It will open its third site tomorrow across from the Main Street Hotel in Las Vegas.

The airline’s guests departing from McCarran International Airport can also receive testing from University Medical Center of Southern Nevada (UMC) at the Las Vegas Convention Center, the UMC Advanced Center for Health or any of UMC’s nine Quick Care locations. Meanwhile, Hawaiian has joined with US BioTek to offer nasal swab and saliva tests in Portland and three Seattle locations, including Shoreline, Redmond and Tacoma.

In addition to its growing network of testing sites, Hawaiian also offers travelers anywhere in the United States a mail-in test option through Vault Health. To learn more about all testing options or schedule an appointment, please visit https://www.hawaiianairlines.com/COVIDTesting.