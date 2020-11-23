Flash Flood Watch Issued For Several Big Island Districts

The National Weather Service on Monday afternoon issued a flash flood watch for several areas of the Big Island.

The Districts of Ka‘ū, Puna, North Hilo, South Hilo, Hāmākua, North Kohala, and South Kohala are all under a flash flood watch through Tuesday evening. A flash flood watch means that conditions are favorable for flash flooding.

All residents in flood-prone areas are asked to remain alert for flooding conditions. Be aware that road closures may occur without notice. Do not attempt to cross flowing water — turn around don’t drown.

Be on the alert for malfunctioning traffic signals. Teat flashing traffic lights as a four-way stop.

Remember, if lightning threatens your area, the safest place to be is indoors.