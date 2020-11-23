Drive-Through COVID Testing Site Scheduled at Konawaena High

Free drive-through COVID-19 testing will be provided at Konawaena High School in Kealakekua on Wednesday, Nov. 25 from 2-6 p.m. This will be a recurring event at this venue.

No insurance is necessary to be tested. Those who come to get tested are asked to bring their insurance cards if they have one. No co-pay is required for individuals being tested.

SPONSORED VIDEO

You do not have to have symptoms to be tested.

Individuals are asked to wear a mask and socially distance while at the testing site. For more information, call Hawai‘i County Civil Defense Agency. at 808-935-0031.