Brown Water Advisory Issued for Kawaihae Bay

A Brown Water Advisory has been issued at Kawaihae Bay.

The Department of Health’s Clean Water Branch issued the advisory due to stormwater runoff after heavy rain in Waimea. The runoff flowed from Waikoloa Stream into Kawaihae Bay.

The public is advised to stay out of floodwaters and stormwater runoff due to possible overflowing cesspools, sewer, manholes, pesticides, animal fecal matter, dead animals, pathogens, chemicals, and associated flood debris.

Not all coastal areas may be impacted by runoff, however, if the water is brown stay out.

This is the second brown water advisory issued by the DOH today. The first was issued for East Hawai‘i.