Brown Water Advisory Issued for East Side of Hawaii Island

A Brown Water Advisory has been issued for the east side of the Big Island.

The recent heavy rains have resulted in stormwater runoff entering into coastal waters.

The public is advised to stay out of floodwaters and stormwater runoff due to possible overflowing cesspools, sewer, manholes, pesticides, animal fecal matter, dead animals, pathogens, chemicals, and associated flood debris. Not all coastal areas may be impacted by runoff, however, if the water is brown stay out.‘

Continue to practice good personal hygiene and follow-up with your primary care physician if you have any health concerns.