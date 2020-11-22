November 22, 2020 Weather Forecast

High Surf Advisory issued November 22 at 3:32AM HST until November 23 at 6:00AM HST by NWS

Hilo

Overnight: Showers. Low around 69. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Showers, mainly before 1pm. High near 83. Light north wind. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Showers, mainly after 7pm. Low around 68. Light east northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Windy, with a northeast wind 20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Windy, with a northeast wind 25 to 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Showers likely, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Showers. Low around 49. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Showers. High near 72. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 26 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Showers. Low around 47. Windy, with an east wind 21 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 28 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 28 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Overnight: Showers. Low around 65. North northwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Showers. High near 79. North wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Showers. Low around 64. North northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Overnight: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. East wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Sunday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. East wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Looking Ahead