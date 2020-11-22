DOH Reports 123 New Cases, 2 COVID-Related Deaths

The Hawaii Department of Health reported 123 new cases of coronavirus Sunday, raising the statewide total to 17,220. Two more COVID-related fatalities were also reported.

Hawaii’s two-week average of new cases is 95 per day, with a test positivity rate of 2%.

Fourteen new cases were identified on the Big Island, according to Hawaii County Civil Defense. The state’s virus tracker, which maps active cases by district across all islands, can be accessed here.

The county-by-county case count is as follows:

Honolulu: 14,794

Hawaii: 1,541

Maui: 484

Lanai: 106

Kauai: 97

Molokai: 17

Pending: 0

Out-of-State: 181

A total of 1,255 individuals have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection, while at least 233 have died.