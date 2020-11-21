November 21, 2020 Weather Forecast

November 21, 2020 Weather ForecastNovember 21, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated November 21, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Hilo
Overnight: Occasional showers. Low around 68. Light northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Occasional showers, mainly before 1pm. High near 81. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday Night: Occasional showers, mainly after 7pm. Low around 68. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Light west wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Waimea
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Windy, with a northeast wind 22 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Windy, with a northeast wind 24 to 29 mph decreasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy, with an east wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Kohala
Overnight: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 50. Windy, with an east northeast wind 24 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 67. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 29 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Windy, with an east wind 28 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Overnight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Windy, with an east northeast wind 26 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Windy, with an east wind around 29 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 29 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Puna
Overnight: Occasional showers. Low around 64. North northwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Occasional showers, mainly before noon. High near 78. North wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday Night: Occasional showers. Low around 64. North northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Overnight: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. East wind 7 to 10 mph.
Saturday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday Night: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 65. East wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Looking Ahead
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov