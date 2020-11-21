High Surf Advisory Issued for East-Facing Shores

The National Weather Service issued a high surf advisory for east-facing shores on Hawai‘i Island through Monday morning.

Shorelines in the Hāmākua, Hilo, Puna, and Kaū Districts may be impacted by large breaking waves of six to 10 feet. No beach closures have been reported at this time.

A High Surf Advisory means surf will be higher than normal, shore break, and dangerous currents could cause injury or death.

Beachgoers should expect strong breaking waves, shore break and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous. Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution.

Beaches may be closed without notice.