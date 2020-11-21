8 People Currently Hospitalized for COVID Islandwide

There are eight people hospitalized for COVID-19 on the Big Island as of Friday, officials confirmed.

Kona Community Hospital is currently treating six COVID-positive patients — two in the ICU and four in the Med Surg acute care unit. Hilo Medical Center only has one COVID-positive patient.

There were 13 new coronavirus cases reported on Friday. The average of new cases on the Big Island in a 14-day period is nine with a positivity rate of 1.4%. The cumulative total of infections is now 1,512.

A COVID-19-related death at KCH earlier this week ticked the number of fatalities at the hospital up to five and brought the island’s overall death toll to 49.

SPONSORED VIDEO

According to Hawai‘i County Civil Defense Agency, the Big Island has seen an increase in both community-transmitted and travel-related cases of COVID-19 in recent weeks.

“Know this increase of coronavirus cases is of great concern and with the coming holidays and traditional gatherings demonstrates the critical need for you to follow the preventive policies of face coverings, distancing and gatherings,” Civil Defense stated. “Residents returning from travel should be especially cautious when interacting with others. The community needs your help to stop the spread of the virus.”