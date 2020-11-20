PTA to Offer Game Bird Hunting

The Pōhakuloa Training Area will host Upland Game Bird Hunting starting this weekend.

The hunting will take place in Keamuku Maneuver Areas 1,2, and 3. Hunters can reserve a spot starting at 6 p.m. today. The hunt will take place on Nov. 21-22, 28-29 from 6 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

There is a new approved hunting policy with new requirements and Game enthusiasts are encouraged to visit the “Hawai’i Island Hunting – PTA” Facebook page for the latest updates https://www.facebook.com/groups/HuntPTA.

For additional information or questions, please call Brian Leo at 808-315-1545 or email at [email protected].