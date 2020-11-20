November 20, 2020 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Hilo

:

SPONSORED VIDEO

Kona

:

Waimea

:

Kohala

:

South Big Island

:

Puna

:

Waikoloa

Today: Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 6 to 15 mph becoming north in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. South southeast wind 6 to 8 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 82. South wind around 8 mph becoming west northwest in the morning.

Looking Ahead