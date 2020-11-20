HPD Seeks Missing, Possibly Endangered Big Island Man

Big Island police are searching for a missing person they believe may be endangered.

HPD is requesting public assistance in locating 44-year-old Lester Keala Lorenz, of Hōnaunau. He was reportedly last seen on Mana Road on Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 18, at approximately 1 p.m. His vehicle was located disabled, and it is believed Lorenz left the area on foot. Lorenz is described as having a heavy build, standing 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing 300 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Police ask anyone who may have seen Lorenz or may have information on his whereabouts to call the department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311. You may also contact Detective Grant Todd of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2381 or email [email protected]. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.