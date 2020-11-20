HPD Releases Portion of Outstanding Warrant List

By Big Island Now
November 20, 2020, 9:40 AM HST (Updated November 20, 2020, 9:40 AM)
This is a 25-person segment of the official list from the Hawai‘i County Police Department.

As of Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, the following individuals are wanted because of outstanding warrants:

Lei-Kyla A.S. Garcia, 31, Hilo
Marisa E.L. Garica, 28, Hilo
Olga Garcia, 49, Volcano
Roscoe F. Garcia, 53, Waipahu, HI
William T. Garcia, 62, Kamuela
Justin G. Gardea, 41, Kamuela
Joseph E. Gardner, 28, Keaau
Shane R. Gardner, 43, Ocean View
Cara-Joy K. Garmon, 45, Hilo
Mana Garmon-Pagan, 27, Kamuela
James B. Garnett, 24, Pahoa
Ronald E. Garrett, 38, Volcano
William Garrick, 52, Kailua Kona
Carlos M. Garrido, 27, Kailua Kona
Nanette R. Garrison, 35, Keaau
Gerardo A. Garza, 32, Holualoa
Allen K. Gaspar, 63, Kailua Kona
Lionel K. Gaspar, 61, Captain Cook
James L. Gasson, 40, Pahoa
Tyler M. Gates, 32, Unknown
Isaac J. Gaub, 42, Kapaau
Noah C. Gauthier, 42, Kailua Kona
Khari K. Gaylor, 20, Hilo
Matthew R. Geames, 34, Pahoa
Preston W. Gebhardt, 37, Waipahu, HI
Police ask that anyone who knows the whereabouts of a person on this list call the department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 808-961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

