HPD Releases Portion of Outstanding Warrant List

This is a 25-person segment of the official list from the Hawai‘i County Police Department.

As of Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, the following individuals are wanted because of outstanding warrants:

Lei-Kyla A.S. Garcia, 31, Hilo Marisa E.L. Garica, 28, Hilo Olga Garcia, 49, Volcano Roscoe F. Garcia, 53, Waipahu, HI William T. Garcia, 62, Kamuela Justin G. Gardea, 41, Kamuela Joseph E. Gardner, 28, Keaau Shane R. Gardner, 43, Ocean View Cara-Joy K. Garmon, 45, Hilo Mana Garmon-Pagan, 27, Kamuela James B. Garnett, 24, Pahoa Ronald E. Garrett, 38, Volcano William Garrick, 52, Kailua Kona Carlos M. Garrido, 27, Kailua Kona Nanette R. Garrison, 35, Keaau Gerardo A. Garza, 32, Holualoa Allen K. Gaspar, 63, Kailua Kona Lionel K. Gaspar, 61, Captain Cook James L. Gasson, 40, Pahoa Tyler M. Gates, 32, Unknown Isaac J. Gaub, 42, Kapaau Noah C. Gauthier, 42, Kailua Kona Khari K. Gaylor, 20, Hilo Matthew R. Geames, 34, Pahoa Preston W. Gebhardt, 37, Waipahu, HI

SPONSORED VIDEO

Police ask that anyone who knows the whereabouts of a person on this list call the department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 808-961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.