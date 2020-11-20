County Initiates Year-Round Vehicle Disposal Assistance Program

The Department of Environmental Management’s Derelict/Abandoned Vehicle Section is initiating a year-round program that is designed to assist Hawaiʻi County property owners with the disposal of derelict vehicles left on private property.

The Vehicle Disposal Assistance Program-Private Property (VDAP-PP) assists property owners in Hawai‘i County with the disposal fees of up to two derelict vehicles per calendar year that have been left on their private property without their permission.

SPONSORED VIDEO

The property owner will be responsible for having the vehicle transported as well as all costs associated with transporting the vehicle from its current location to the County’s contracted vehicle disposal facility. The County will pay the disposal fee directly to the County’s vehicle disposal contractor.

Applications for this program are now being accepted. Property owners are encouraged to submit their applications early, as there are limited disposal appointments available each day.

For more information, visit click here. Residents with information may contact the Derelict and Abandoned Vehicle Section at 808-961‐8552 or email them at [email protected]