Big Island Tops 1,500 Cases of Coronavirus

Big Island Tops 1,500 Cases of CoronavirusNovember 20, 2020, 12:21 PM HST (Updated November 20, 2020, 12:21 PM)
The Hawai‘i Department of Health on Friday reported 95 new cases of coronavirus, raising the statewide total to 16,936 since the pandemic began. One new COVID-related death was also reported.
Hawai‘i County Civil Defense identified 13 new cases of the virus on the Big Island. The state’s virus tracker, which maps active cases by district across all islands, can be accessed here.
The county-by-county case count is as follows:
- Honolulu: 14,576
- Hawai‘i: 1,512
- Maui: 468
- Lana‘i: 106
- Kaua‘i: 87
- Moloka‘i: 17
- Pending: 0
- Out-of-State: 170
A total of 1,234 individuals have been hospitalized statewide as a result of COVID-19 infection, while at least 224 have died.