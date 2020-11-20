Big Island Tops 1,500 Cases of Coronavirus

The Hawai‘i Department of Health on Friday reported 95 new cases of coronavirus, raising the statewide total to 16,936 since the pandemic began. One new COVID-related death was also reported.

Hawai‘i County Civil Defense identified 13 new cases of the virus on the Big Island. The state’s virus tracker, which maps active cases by district across all islands, can be accessed here.

SPONSORED VIDEO

The county-by-county case count is as follows:

Honolulu: 14,576

Hawai‘i: 1,512

Maui: 468

Lana‘i: 106

Kaua‘i: 87

Moloka‘i: 17

Pending: 0

Out-of-State: 170

A total of 1,234 individuals have been hospitalized statewide as a result of COVID-19 infection, while at least 224 have died.