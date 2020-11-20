Big Island Tops 1,500 Cases of Coronavirus

By Big Island Now
November 20, 2020, 12:21 PM HST (Updated November 20, 2020, 12:21 PM)
×

The Hawai‘i Department of Health on Friday reported 95 new cases of coronavirus, raising the statewide total to 16,936 since the pandemic began. One new COVID-related death was also reported.

Hawai‘i County Civil Defense identified 13 new cases of the virus on the Big Island. The state’s virus tracker, which maps active cases by district across all islands, can be accessed here.

SPONSORED VIDEO

The county-by-county case count is as follows:

  • Honolulu: 14,576
  • Hawai‘i: 1,512
  • Maui: 468
  • Lana‘i: 106
  • Kaua‘i: 87
  • Moloka‘i: 17
  • Pending: 0
  • Out-of-State: 170

A total of 1,234 individuals have been hospitalized statewide as a result of COVID-19 infection, while at least 224 have died.

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments