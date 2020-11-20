Big Island Road Closures, Nov. 20 to Nov. 22

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

HAWAII BELT ROAD (ROUTE 19)

HILO (24-HOUR WORK): Single-lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in the southbound direction between mile markers 2.4 and 3.3, between Bayfront Highway and Hau Lane, on Saturday, Nov. 21, through Friday, Nov. 27. The closure is 24 hours a day for Wailuku Bridge repair work. Waimea bound traffic will be maintained while Hilo bound traffic will be detoured via Hau Street and Waianuenue Avenue.