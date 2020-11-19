Police Seek Public’s Help Locating Missing Man

Hawai‘i Police Department is seeking the community’s assistance in locating 44-year-old male Lester Lorenz, who has been reported as missing.

He is approximately 5’8″ to 5’9″, 210 to 220 pounds, with short black wavy hair, brown eyes and a tan complexion. Lorenz was last believed to be in the area of Keanakolu which is located approximately 16-18 miles up Mana Road.

If Lorenz is located or if his whereabouts are known, call police at the non-emergency number at 808-935-3311.