November 19, 2020 Weather Forecast

Special Weather Statement issued November 19 at 3:48AM HST by NWS

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Hilo

Overnight: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 68. Light west northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Thursday: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then scattered showers. High near 81. North northwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night: Occasional showers, mainly after 7pm. Low around 69. North northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Light and variable wind becoming north around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. North wind 6 to 10 mph becoming west in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Overnight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a northeast wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Kohala

Overnight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 26 to 31 mph decreasing to 16 to 21 mph. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night: Occasional showers. Low around 51. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 16 mph becoming light northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Windy, with an east northeast wind 23 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Windy, with an east wind 24 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Windy, with an east northeast wind 22 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Overnight: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 64. Northwest wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then showers likely. High near 78. North northwest wind 8 to 11 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Occasional showers. Low around 65. North wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

:

Looking Ahead