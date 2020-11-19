Big Island Nears 1,500 COVID Cases Since Tracking Began

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 107 new cases of coronavirus Thursday, raising the statewide total to 16,841 since the pandemic began. No new deaths were reported.

The two-week average for new daily cases in the state is 86, with a test positivity rate of 2%. The state’s virus tracker, which maps active cases by district across all islands, can be accessed here.

A total of nine new cases of the virus were identified on the Big Island Thursday, according to Hawai‘i County Civil Defense. As of Thursday, eight individuals were hospitalized islandwide, while 49 people had died from COVID-related illness.

A district test, which is open to the public, is scheduled in North Kona at the Keauhou Shopping Center in Kailua-Kona on Friday. An ‘ohana food service is also scheduled in Puna at the Pāhoa Community Center.

The county-by-county case count is as follows:

Honolulu: 14,506

Hawai‘i: 1,499

Maui: 463

Lana‘i: 106

Kaua‘i: 86

Moloka‘i: 17

Pending: 0

Out-of-State: 164

A total of 1,228 individuals have been hospitalized statewide as a result of COVID-19 infection, while at least 223 have died.